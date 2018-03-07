Tragedy strikes the slopes as winter conditions prove deadly at California ski resorts. So far, four people died and at least 14 others have become trapped in the snow since Thursday, according to authorities.A mother and son from San Francisco are the latest to die in a ski resort accident near Lake Tahoe.The two were found buried under three feet of snow near the Kirkwood condominium complex where they were staying. Deputies believe snow slid from the roof and covered the two.Photos from the Alpine County Sheriff's Department show just how much snow there was in the Sierra over the weekend.It led to an avalanche at Squaw Valley and while five people got trapped, they survived