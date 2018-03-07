WEATHER

4 killed, 14 others trapped in recent snowstorms at California ski resorts

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials said four people have died and at least 14 others became trapped in the latest snowstorm to hit Lake Tahoe and parts of Southern California since Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO --
Tragedy strikes the slopes as winter conditions prove deadly at California ski resorts. So far, four people died and at least 14 others have become trapped in the snow since Thursday, according to authorities.

A mother and son from San Francisco are the latest to die in a ski resort accident near Lake Tahoe.

The two were found buried under three feet of snow near the Kirkwood condominium complex where they were staying. Deputies believe snow slid from the roof and covered the two.

Photos from the Alpine County Sheriff's Department show just how much snow there was in the Sierra over the weekend.

RELATED: Tips for staying safe while hitting the slopes

It led to an avalanche at Squaw Valley and while five people got trapped, they survived
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersnowsnowstormcaliforniaski resortslake tahoesierra nevadasnow emergencysearch and rescueavalancheblizzardu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Tips for staying safe while hitting the slopes
SF school grieves deaths of mother, son buried by snow in Kirkwood
Video shows girl dangling from Bear Mountain resort chairlift
SF mother, 7-year-old son found dead, buried under snow in Kirkwood
Sierra snowpack way up, but still too low
Mammoth Mountain ski resort closed after 'major avalanche'
Bay Area couple survives avalanche at Squaw Valley
March miracle in Tahoe mountains: Snow
Officials: Missing snowboarder found dead at Squaw Valley Ski Resort
WEATHER
Cool mornings and mild afternoons the next few days
Difference between meteorological vs astronomical spring
How pollen affects your health
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
Storms dump rain and hail on counties north of Houston
More Weather
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video