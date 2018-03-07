ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Wet'n'Wild SplashTown announces huge expansion

Splashtown announces huge expansion (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
As the sun emerges, and Houston weather gets more, well, Houston, locals will head to their backyard or community pools, the beach, and often, to a local water park.

Aware of that annual migration to all things water-centric, Wet'n'Wild SplashTown has just announced plans to nearly double the current space. A rendering released by the park - the largest in Houston, and one of the largest in the U.S. - depicts new, massive water spaces, restaurants, seating, shade areas, picnic areas, and parking.

"We're expanding the size and the scope," general manager Jody Kneupper tells CultureMap . "It will effectively double our park, and guests won't feel crowded."

To read more about this story go to CultureMap
