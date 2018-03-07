SPORTS

Cavaliers player Kevin Love's essay on mental health shows strength, garners praise

EMBED </>More Videos

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love has opened up about his panic attack this season and his struggles with mental health in an essay for the Player's Tribune. (KGO-TV)

By
CLEVELAND --
Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love has opened up about his panic attack this season and his struggles with mental health in an essay for the Player's Tribune.

Love is used to scoring big on the basketball court, but Monday his words outshined everything else.

In his essay, "Everyone Is Going Through Something," the NBA standout opened up about his panic attack November 5th, during a game against the Atlanta Hawks.

He wrote, "It was like my body was trying to say to me, 'You're about to die.'"

Love was rushed to the Cleveland Clinic where doctors found nothing physically wrong with him. And so he started seeing a therapist, who helped him realize, "This is an everyone thing. No matter what our circumstances, we're all carrying around things that hurt, and they can hurt us if we keep them buried inside."

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr applauded Love's courage. "Doesn't matter if you are an NBA player or the average guy, we're humans so I appreciate him coming out. I thought it was great," he said.

His teammate LeBron James tweeted out his support too:

There just isn't a lot of data on athletes and mental illness in the U.S. but in Norway, a study found 4 in 10 male professional soccer players suffered from anxiety or depression.

"I think by Kevin speaking it will hopefully inspire other players that are suffering the same kinds of issues," said Associate Professor and Center for Sport and Social Justice Director Matthew Atencio.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsmental healthCleveland CavaliersNBAbasketballbuzzworthyfeel goodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video