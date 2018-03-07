POLITICS

'Sex and the City' actress Cynthia Nixon weighing run for New York governor

Sex and the city actress weighing run for New York governor

NEW YORK --
Actress Cynthia Nixon, best known for her role on the TV series "Sex and the City", is considering whether to run for governor of New York.

Her spokesperson confirmed to ABC News that Nixon is thinking about challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary this September.

The spokesperson said many concerned New Yorkers have been encouraging the actress, an outspoken political activist, to run.

Cuomo declined to comment.

The primary is Sept. 13 and the filing deadline is July 12.
