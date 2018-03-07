SOCIETY

Signed Watt jersey, guitars by famous musicians available in Heights man cave auction

EMBED </>More Videos

Man cave auction in the Heights (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man cave auction in the Heights has many bidders excited, with more than 600 items of everything man cave that must be sold.

Items include a signed J.J. Watt jersey and guitars by famous musicians like Paul Simon and Clint Black.

Lewis and Maese Auctions near the Heights say final bids on all items will be accepted. And if that's not enough to entice you, bids on each item begin at just $1.

"We call it our Man Cave and it doesn't have to be in a man cave. Some people have them, some people don't. At the end of the day, it's great stuff for men that they'll like," David Lewis of Lewis & Maese Auction said.

The auction is today at 1505 Sawyer St. near the Heights and starts at 6:30.
