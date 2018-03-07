From a viral photo to a dance party with Michelle Obama, one 2-year-old is having the time of her life.It was the picture of Parker Curry gazing in awe at the former first lady's image in the National Portrait Gallery, that got the attention of thousands of people across the country.Michelle Obama saw it too and wanted to meet Parker.What happened next was epic.Parker and the former first lady had a dance party in Mrs. Obama's Washington D.C. office.Michelle Obama shared the video in a tweet and wrote, "Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you."