Meteorologist Travis Herzog visits the West U Mustangs of West University Place

Travis Herzog visits West University Elementary in Houston ISD (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Meteorologist Travis Herzog took his weather safety message to the West U Mustangs of Houston ISD on Tuesday, March 6th.

Travis visited West University Elementary in West University Place where over 200 4th grade students learned how to stay safe from hurricanes, flash floods, and tornadoes. He thanks Ms. Moorhead, Ms. Westerman, and Ms. Wood for inviting him to teach weather safety to the students, and he hopes the students continue to spread the weather safety messages they learned!
