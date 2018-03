EMBED >More News Videos Cereal can be one expensive staple. We show you how to get up to half off on your favorite breakfast.

Cereal has been the country's most popular breakfast item since the end of the 19th century.But it's not just for breakfast.Over the decades, cereal has even become a popular bedtime snack.And who didn't love eating their favorite bowl of cereal as a kid and watching cartoons?In honor of National Cereal Day, we're taking a look back at some of the most popular cereals that kids couldn't get enough of - and maybe still enjoy now as adults.Watch the video above to see if your favorite made the list.