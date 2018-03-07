Ceremony today for K9 officer put down after injury

HPD officers say goodbye to Rony (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston Police Department K9 officer who was put down after an injury in the line of duty will be honored this morning.

K9 officer Rony shattered a joint in his leg while chasing a suspect in northeast Houston in February.

The veterinarian had to put him down because of previous injuries and bad arthritis in his three other legs.

A ceremony was held for him Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Houston Police Department's Union Hall.

HPD officer say goodbye to fallen K9 Rony during ceremony


The chase where Rony suffered his injury did result in an arrest.

Rony had been with the department for seven years and made 250 captures.

WATCH: A look back at the service Rony provided for Houston

ABC13's Marla Carter reflects on the service Rony provided for Houston during his years on the job.

