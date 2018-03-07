POLITICS

Texas primary election 2018 key results

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas primary election 2018 key results (KTRK)

By
TEXAS (KTRK) --
The primary results are in for dozens of candidates, but this election is just the first round before the winners prepare for a runoff.

RELATED: Your Voice Your Vote 2018: Texas primary election results

EMBED More News Videos

Here are the hot races we're watching in the 2018 Texas Democratic and Republican primaries.



One of the most closely watched races was the 7th Congressional District. Republican representative John Culbertson easily won the primary but for the Democratic side, Lizzie Pannill Fletcher will face a runoff with Laura Moser.

Also, Texas Governor Greg Abbott easily won his primary race last night.

Abbott received over 90 percent of the primary votes, but last night was not a total victory for the Governor.

Abbott endorsed three candidates who were running on the Republican side of the State House, and two of those candidates lost.

Sarah Davis representing House District 134, which covers West University, The Texas Medical Center and Bellaire beat one of Abbott's candidates.

"Sarah is a little more on the moderate side of the party. I think she is the only pro-choice Republican in the Texas House these days. That runs antithetical to the governor's agenda in some ways," ABC 13's Political Consultant Keir Murray said.

Another closely watched race was House District 2. The seat is currently held by retiring Congressman Ted Poe.

Kevin Roberts and Daniel Crenshaw will face a runoff to represent the Republican ticket.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsprimary electiongovernorcongresshouse of representativesdemocratsrepublicansu.s. & worldTexasHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video