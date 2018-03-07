Texas primary election 2018 key results

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3183480" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here are the hot races we're watching in the 2018 Texas Democratic and Republican primaries.

The primary results are in for dozens of candidates, but this election is just the first round before the winners prepare for a runoff.One of the most closely watched races was the 7th Congressional District. Republican representative John Culbertson easily won the primary but for the Democratic side, Lizzie Pannill Fletcher will face a runoff with Laura Moser.Also, Texas Governor Greg Abbott easily won his primary race last night.Abbott received over 90 percent of the primary votes, but last night was not a total victory for the Governor.Abbott endorsed three candidates who were running on the Republican side of the State House, and two of those candidates lost.Sarah Davis representing House District 134, which covers West University, The Texas Medical Center and Bellaire beat one of Abbott's candidates."Sarah is a little more on the moderate side of the party. I think she is the only pro-choice Republican in the Texas House these days. That runs antithetical to the governor's agenda in some ways," ABC 13's Political Consultant Keir Murray said.Another closely watched race was House District 2. The seat is currently held by retiring Congressman Ted Poe.Kevin Roberts and Daniel Crenshaw will face a runoff to represent the Republican ticket.