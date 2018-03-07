HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A man was found shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the west side Wednesday morning.
Homicide investigators are on the scene at 2200 Hayes between Briar Forest and Westheimer.
Police tell us the man's killer opened fire and shot him several times, leaving him for dead.
The man was found next to a taxi. It's not yet clear if he was a passenger or the driver.
A resident says that around 3:30 a.m. he heard a man yelling for help and then there were gunshots.
"I heard him shouting, 'help, help.' Pop, pop, three shots. My children and I came out. I called 911 immediately to give a description," resident William Ojame said.
Ojame says he opened his door and saw the man in the middle of the parking lot where a woman was giving him CPR.
He also tells ABC13 he tried to help, but there was nothing he could do.
"I'm shaking. It pains me. Somebody goes out to feed himself and his family can just die this way. I don't know what's going on," Ojame said.
WITNESS: “Somebody goes out to feed himself and his family can just die this way.” @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/QZBJBVEhmO— Foti Kallergis (@FotiABC13) March 7, 2018
The killer got away. Police have not released an official description of that person's vehicle at this time.
Follow Foti on Facebook and Twitter