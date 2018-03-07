Neighbors find man dying next to taxi outside W. Houston apartment complex

EMBED </>More Videos

Man found dead near taxi in apartment complex (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man was found shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the west side Wednesday morning.

Homicide investigators are on the scene at 2200 Hayes between Briar Forest and Westheimer.

Police tell us the man's killer opened fire and shot him several times, leaving him for dead.

The man was found next to a taxi. It's not yet clear if he was a passenger or the driver.

A resident says that around 3:30 a.m. he heard a man yelling for help and then there were gunshots.

"I heard him shouting, 'help, help.' Pop, pop, three shots. My children and I came out. I called 911 immediately to give a description," resident William Ojame said.

Ojame says he opened his door and saw the man in the middle of the parking lot where a woman was giving him CPR.

He also tells ABC13 he tried to help, but there was nothing he could do.

"I'm shaking. It pains me. Somebody goes out to feed himself and his family can just die this way. I don't know what's going on," Ojame said.



The killer got away. Police have not released an official description of that person's vehicle at this time.

Follow Foti on Facebook and Twitter
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
homicide investigationman killedapartmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video