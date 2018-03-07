Sarah Davis wins GOP primary versus Abbott-backed challenger

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3183922" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Early in the night, it was a wait and see situation for Sarah Davis' campaign.

Cheers erupted as State Representative Sarah Davis took the podium Tuesday night after an uphill battle from within her own Republican party.Davis supporters held on to every single vote as the ballots came in, cautiously optimistic that they would prevail over challenger Susanna Dokupil.Governor Greg Abbott added fuel to the race, throwing taunts at Davis in addition to $250,000 in cash in Dokupil's coffers.Abbott accused Davis of being liberal and a closet Democrat who was not aligned with his agenda.Davis acknowledged she expected Abbott to try to unseat her, but wasn't ready for the amount of cash he pumped into the campaign.The moderate Republican said she did not support some of his policies last session, including the so-called 'bathroom bill.'The bill would target transgender Texans and require people to use public bathrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificate.But for Abbott, it looks like the effort was futile, because Davis had a clear lead over Dokupil.Davis represents Texas House District 134, which covers West University, Texas Medical Center, and Bellaire.