POLITICS

Senator Garcia expected to take Congressman Gene Green's seat in Congress

EMBED </>More Videos

"TONIGHT, WOMEN SPOKE": State Senator Sylvia Garcia is claiming victory after beating a field of seven candidates without a runoff. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
State Senator Sylvia Garcia is poised to join the Texas congressional delegation after a decisive victory at the ballot box.

Garcia was able to edge out six opponents without a runoff for Congressman Gene Green's seat on Tuesday night.

Political analysts say Garcia will now cruise into Congress, taking the reins of District 29 from the retiring Green.

"Tonight, women spoke," Garcia said, in her victory speech. "Tonight we voted and we voted loud and clear. And we said elections can't be bought, and what matters is people. So what matters is fighting on and someone being there willing to fight, willing to stand up, and willing to serve the people, and that's what I intend to do."

WATCH: Why Gene Green supported Garcia's congressional bid
EMBED More News Videos

Gene Grene ran against Garcia 26 years ago, but tonight it appears she is going to succeed him.



At the watch party in the East End, Garcia supporters were in a celebratory mood, taking photos and making plans of support for the November general elections.

The numbers, trickling in through the night at a slow clip, had Garcia feeling cautiously optimistic.

She reportedly told her supporters not to count the chickens until they hatch, according to Congressman Green. By the numbers, it appears the chickens were good.

Congressman Green, who ran against Garcia for the seat in 1992, threw his support behind the senator in the crowded Democratic race in Congressional District 29.

"The reason I supported Sylvia is she's a legislator, and that's what a member of Congress should be. On the legislative side, it's give and take," Green said. "I have to compromise with my Democrats and obviously my Republican colleagues. She knows how to do that to be successful to represent this district in Washington."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicscongressional raceelection 2018democratssenateHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video