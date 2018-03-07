EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3183760" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Entrepreneur Andrew White said he looks forward to comparing his vision for Texas with that of former Dallas sheriff Lupe Valdez for the nomination.

At Andrew White's election night watch party, it's been a wild ride watching polls swing in favor of the son of a former Texas governor and a former Dallas sheriff.The vote count has been agonizingly slow, but it appears a crowded field of nine candidates is down to two.While Lupe Valdez is in the lead, White is poised for a runoff for the Democratic nomination.The entrepreneur told Eyewitness News that he's looking forward to more time on the campaign trail."We get to go talk about our vision for the future. My vision versus her vision," Andrew White said. "Hopefully we will have a couple of debates, and we can really get into the policy differences so the Democratic voters can make an informed decision."The candidate, who is the son of former Governor Mark White, said he has been inspired by what he's seen across the state.In Harris County, the White campaign is especially encouraged, expecting to do very well among voters here."Our message of bringing sanity and reason back to state government is resonating, it's connecting with the voters," White said.In Dallas, Valdez told supporters she is ready to bring change to the Lone Star State."I identify with a lot of Texans in many different ways and I think it's just the time for change," Valdez said. "And I'm the one who has caused change before and I'm ready to do it again."The runoff will be held on May 22, 2018. That is when Democratic voters will learn who will face off against incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott.