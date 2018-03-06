2 teens charged in deadly carjacking in NW Harris Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

13-year-old among 2 teens charged with capital murder in fatal carjacking (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two juveniles are facing murder charges in the killing of a 61-year-old man in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl on Tuesday night.

Investigators said the juveniles allegedly killed a man for his white Nissan on February 8, in the 5600 block of Hardwood Forest Drive, near Antoine.

Howard Boston was found dead in the front yard of his home, according to investigators.

Authorities said his vehicle was found abandoned a short time later at the Garden City Apartments on West Montgomery.

Both suspects are now being held at the Harris County Juvenile detention center on capital murder charges.

2 suspects on the run after deadly carjacking
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
carjackingdeadly shootingshootingarrestteenagersHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video