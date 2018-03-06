A group of thieves stole $5 million in cash from a Lufthansa cargo plane at a Brazilian airport.The criminals stormed onto the apron of the international airport of Viracopos in Campinas Sunday evening after the aircraft landed.The robbers used a pickup truck with stickers of the airport security firm to avoid alerting authorities.At least five men disarmed security guards and locked them up in their vehicles before making a quick getaway.The brazen heist is reminiscent of the $5 million Lufthansa robbery at JFK airport in 1978, which is portrayed in the movie "Goodfellas."