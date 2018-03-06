VP Audience Development/Creative Services

KTRK-TV the ABC owned station located in Houston, TX is seeking a strategic Vice President of Audience Development/Creative Services who has experience with and understands how a media brand interacts with audiences on multiple platforms. This role is responsible for managing the station's branding, promotions and graphics on all platforms and for producing appropriate original content relevant to each platform.This position requires knowledge of data-focused, audience-based brand development and design, content creation and social media marketing, and experience with sales promotions, community outreach programs and influencer marketing. Must be a team player, motivator and well versed in digital promotions/marketing in a fast paced, ever-changing environment.Responsibilities of the position include:Managing the ABC13 brand on all platforms through the development and execution of innovative creative and marketing campaigns.Leveraging research and real time data analytics to launch timely social media campaigns that grow audience engagement and emotional connection to the ABC13 brand, content and talent.Manage department staff, budget and media buying on and for all platforms.Growing the brand identity by developing and creating original and emotionally-impactful content.The idea candidate should have a track record of managing not only staff but also the creative expression of a media brand on and off-air including experience with brand management across digital platforms, including social media. Additionally, a strong understanding of how to use research and data analytics tools to drive audience engagement on all platforms is necessary. Demonstrated experience overseeing the production of original compelling content that integrates sponsors and advertisers is important for success.To be considered all interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please Reference Job ID: 531408BRFemale/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityNo Telephone Calls Please