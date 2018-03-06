What are mumps? Signs and symptoms of the viral illness

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Tiredness

Loss of appetite

Swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides (parotitis)

Mumps is a viral infection that swells the salivary glands, resulting in puffy cheeks and a swollen jaw,The disease can be spread through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose or throat.That means infected people who are coughing, sneezing, talking and sharing food or other items with you could expose you to mumps.If you believe you may have been exposed to mumps, watch for these common symptoms:Symptoms usually appear two weeks to a month after infection. Most people usually recover from mumps in a few weeks.The best protection against mumps is the MMR vaccine, which also protects against measles and rubella.The CDC says children should get two doses of the MMR vaccine, first at 12 to 15 months of age, and again between 4 and 6 years old.Health officials said teens and adults should also ensure they are up to date on their vaccinations.