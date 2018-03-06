Drivers on I-45 in Montgomery County were caught off guard by a large controlled burn at Sam Houston National Forest.Precinct 1 Constables posted video of the large plumes of smoke rising from the forest Tuesday afternoon near the Shepherd Hill Bridge at I-45.Deputy constables said they received multiple calls about something on fire.The smoke could be seen for miles and if you were in the surrounding area, you might have noticed the smoke nearly blocking out the sun.