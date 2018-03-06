Police say drunken girl steals sheriff's cruiser

Police say a drunk teenage girl stole a sheriff's cruiser in New Mexico and sped down the highway before slamming into two cars and crashing.A corporal with the San Juan County Sheriff's Office got a call about 16-year old girl staggering down the highway and then lying down on the shoulder.The girl told the corporal that she wanted to go to jail because her boyfriend was there.The mother of the girl showed up at the scene and told the corporal she's been having trouble with her daughter's drinking habits.The corporal put the teenager in the back of his truck while he discussed the situation with the mother, " I'm going to have you sit in my truck for now while I go talk to your mom," said the corporal.But as he was talking to her mom, the girl jumped in the front seat of the vehicle and sped off, reaching speeds of 99 miles an hour.But her joyride didn't last long, the girl slammed into two vehicles and then landed in a ditch.The girl was hospitalized with serious injuries, but no one else was hurt.The corporal said he didn't handcuff her while she was in the back of his truck because she was not doing anything violent.