Police say drunken girl steals sheriff's cruiser

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say drunken teen girl stole sheriff's vehicle (KTRK)

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico --
Police say a drunk teenage girl stole a sheriff's cruiser in New Mexico and sped down the highway before slamming into two cars and crashing.

A corporal with the San Juan County Sheriff's Office got a call about 16-year old girl staggering down the highway and then lying down on the shoulder.

The girl told the corporal that she wanted to go to jail because her boyfriend was there.

The mother of the girl showed up at the scene and told the corporal she's been having trouble with her daughter's drinking habits.

The corporal put the teenager in the back of his truck while he discussed the situation with the mother, " I'm going to have you sit in my truck for now while I go talk to your mom," said the corporal.

But as he was talking to her mom, the girl jumped in the front seat of the vehicle and sped off, reaching speeds of 99 miles an hour.

But her joyride didn't last long, the girl slammed into two vehicles and then landed in a ditch.

The girl was hospitalized with serious injuries, but no one else was hurt.

The corporal said he didn't handcuff her while she was in the back of his truck because she was not doing anything violent.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
caught on videodashcam videodashboard cameras
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video