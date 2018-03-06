Grandma accused of smuggling Doritos bag filled with drugs into Tennessee jail

EMBED </>More Videos

A grandmother claims she was conned into bringing drugs into the jail where her grandson is behind bars. (KTRK)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee --
A grandmother is facing a felony charge after she allegedly tried to sneak a Doritos bag filled with drugs into jail.

Sarah Griffin, 68, was visiting her grandson, who is behind bars in Memphis, when deputies said she was caught.

Deputies said the bag contained a black object wrapped in electrical tape, which allegedly had meth, Xanax, ecstasy and heroin stuffed inside.

When a reporter attempted to confront Griffin, she said she couldn't speak about the incident.

"My lawyer said not to talk to anybody," Griffin said.

The woman claims she was tricked, and thought she was bringing her grandson a cell phone.

She is facing a felony charge of attempting to bring contraband into the jail.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldgrandparentsdrugsjailTennessee
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video