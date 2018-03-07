SOCIETY

Sunken aircraft carrier found

USS Lexington discovered off of Australian coastline (KTRK)

An amazing discovery deep in the waters more than 500 miles off the Australian coastline, an important piece of naval history from World War II.

The wreckage of the USS Lexington has been found more than 75 years after it sunk. It was found nearly two miles below the surface of the Coral Sea by a team of researchers, led by Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Paul Allen.

He and his team were able to shoot underwater footage of the giant ship, showing how much of it is still intact.
The Lexington, one of the first U.S. aircraft carriers ever built, was lost in May of 1942, along with 216 crewmembers and 35 aircraft during what is considered to the first carrier battle in history.

U.S. ships were able to rescue more than 2000 sailors before the Lexington ultimately sank from an attack by Japanese torpedoes.
