Truck hits overpass, drags roof for 3 miles in Philadelphia

Tractor trailer loses its roof. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on March 6, 2018.

POINT BREEZE --
A truck hit an overpass and dragged its roof for more than three miles through the streets of Philadelphia.

The loud sound of metal scraping the asphalt woke up dozens of people in the process.

VIEWER VIDEO of tractor trailer dragging its damaged roof through Philly:
Watch video from Action News viewer Leslie Stahl of a tractor-trailer dragging its damaged roof through the streets of Point Breeze on March 5, 2018.


Action News viewer Leslie Stahl recorded video of the incident.

Police say it all started around 10 p.m. Monday at 12th and Callowhill streets, when the driver crashed into an overpass which peeled off the roof of the semi-trailer and ripped off the back door.

The truck finally came to a stop at 21st Street and Point Breeze Avenue, where the Truck Enforcement Department fined the driver.

No charges have been filed.

It is unclear if the truck driver was under the influence of drugs, alcohol or any substance at all.

We have not yet seen the driver or been able to contact him.

Police are also looking along the entire five-mile trek to see whether cars were sideswiped and damaged.
