AIR TRAVEL

Woman wrestled down after allegedly trying to open cabin door during flight

Incredible video surfaced Monday of a passenger on a flight from San Francisco to Boise who was wrestled to the ground after she reportedly tried to open a cabin door.

SAN FRANCISCO --
Incredible video surfaced Monday of a passenger on a flight from San Francisco to Boise who was wrestled to the ground after she reportedly tried to open a cabin door.

The video shows a woman being slammed to the aisle floor. She appears to be saying, "I am God," repeatedly.

The incident happened on a SkyWest flight from San Francisco to Boise that left at 8:45 a.m.

SkyWest says passengers held her until law enforcement met the plane at the gate.

The woman is being medically evaluated and questioned by investigators.
