Hungry? A new neighborhood Peruvian spot has you covered. The fresh arrival to Magnolia Park, called Chicken Station, is located at 7001 Harrisburg Blvd.
This new fast-casual eatery comes from chef Roberto Castre (formerly of Nazca Mochica in the District of Columbia), and specializes in Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken dishes and sides.
On the menu, expect to see options such as a quarter, half or whole chicken--marinated for 24 hours--and served with a choice of sides, including fried yucca, Peruvian coleslaw and fried sweet plantains.
There's a selection of sandwiches and salads on hand, too, like the "Street Classic" with pulled chicken, sweet potato and salsa and a Greek salad with Roma tomatoes, Kalamata olives and feta cheese.
Rounding things out are dishes such as salchipapas, hot dogs mixed with fries, and a burrito with pulled chicken, rice and black beans.
With a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Chicken Station has already made a good impression.
Jessica C. said: "Spectacular! Absolutely mouthwatering. Everything had bold flavors and all of the items complemented one another very well. I fell in love with the sauces, do not miss out on trying all of these."
Yelper Broc S. added: "Love Pollo Bravo but this chicken is better. Juicier and more flavorful. Giving five stars cuz of the chicken and friendly service."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Chicken Station is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-10pm and Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 11am-9pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
'Chicken Station' Brings Peruvian Fare To Magnolia Park
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News