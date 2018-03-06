'Polite' robbers hold up clerk in gas station robbery

Police are looking for the two men they believe are responsible for two armed robberies at a gas station and fast food restaurant on the west side of town.The incidents happened in February.The first robbery was on Feb. 19. at 12:15 a.m.In that case, the two men were seen on surveillance video walking into the Valero gas station on 901 Bunker Hill wearing masks and carrying handguns.They went to the clerk and demanded cash from the register and cigarettes.They also allegedly took the store clerk's wallet.The clerk described one robber who was wearing a monkey mask as polite.After the robbery, they ran away.Two days earlier on Feb. 17 at 9:21 p.m., police say these same men held up a Jack in the Box on 901 Dairy Ashford.If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers.