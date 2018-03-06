WOMAN KILLED

Reward increased in case of woman found murdered in Pearland before Christmas

EMBED </>More Videos

Family wants answers for loved one's murder in Pearland (KTRK)

By
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Who killed Valerie Young? That's the question that loved ones and police continue to ask months after her murder with still no arrests.

Crime Stoppers has increased the cash reward for information leading to the arrest in the case of Valerie's death.

The Pearland grandmother was found dead just two days before Christmas.

"Who are they to take away my son's grandma, my nephew's grandma?" asked Greg Young, whose mother Valerie died last month. "What gives you that right to do that to somebody so innocent? I just want that answer."

Police are stumped by her murder. In January, investigators put out a news release, including only vague details about the murder on Dec. 23rd in the 1500 block of Roy Road.

Greg says the family, wanting privacy, at first asked police not to publicize the murder. However, the last two weeks have not led to the arrest of any killer.

"I'm just as lost and clueless as the investigators. There's nothing. I don't know of anything. My family knows absolutely nothing. Seriously. Clueless. Doesn't make sense," said Greg.

Police won't say how the 59-year-old victim was killed. Her son says she was shot several times.

It's unclear if she was attacked by someone waiting at her home, if someone followed her there, or if she was targeted in some other fashion. Greg says only her purse and cell phone were stolen in the attack.

The family has retraced her steps, and Young says his mother was last seen alive on the afternoon of Dec. 22, the day before her body was found.

"We're out in the country. Stuff like that just doesn't really happen," Greg said.

He tells Eyewitness News she'd called family, frantic, after discovering a door at her house unlocked and open when she returned home. Young says his father checked on her and she was OK after that.

Valerie's son says the family is offering a sizeable reward of up to $105,000.

If you know anything about what happened, you can contact Pearland police at 281-997-4231.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
murderwoman killedhomicidePearland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WOMAN KILLED
Uber self-driving vehicle hits and kills pedestrian in Arizona
Mont Belvieu woman among 2 killed during storms in East Texas
Man allegedly sets ex-girlfriend on fire over DNA test
Police seek person of interest after woman found decapitated
Man accused of suffocating 92-year-old roommate with pillow
More woman killed
Top Stories
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Show More
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
More News
Top Video
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
More Video