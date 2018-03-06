Police looking for suspect who assaulted man at Times Square subway station

The NYPD released surveillance video of the attack.

NEW YORK, New York --
Police are searching for the suspect who beat up a fellow subway rider in a brutal attack at a subway stop in Manhattan.

The incident happened Feb. 28 at about 6:30 p.m. at the 42 Street/Times Square subway station.

Police say the attacker approached the 22-year-old male victim from behind and punched him several times in the face and body.

He knocked the victim to the floor where he also kicked him. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was treated at the scene by EMS for bruising and swelling to his face as well as two chipped teeth.

The NYPD describes the attacker as a male Hispanic, in his 30s, 6'0", 240lbs; last seen wearing a gray overcoat, a white shirt with a dark colored striped tie, dark colored pants and black shoes.
