Between the Houston Museum District, the Houston Zoo, Miller Outdoor Theater, Hermann Park, and of course The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, spring break week will bring huge spring break crowds. 350,000 people per day, to be specific. All of these attractions sit within a five-mile radius, around the Texas Medical Center.The City is trying to get ahead of the crush with suggested routes and parking options.If you are heading to the museums, take advantage of dedicated lots and garages for each institution. If those get full, you can park in midtown or downtown and ride the METRORail.If Hermann Park or the zoo is your destination, you can park in the paid Texas Medical Center lots and ride the Zoo Express Shuttle, the white TMC shuttles, or walk.And Rodeo-goers should take advantage of METROrail, METRO Park & Ride, or the Rodeo Express Shuttles.The most important tip -- plan ahead."I am again asking all Houstonians and visitors alike to help us coordinate traffic management for multiple overlapping events," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said during Tuesday's press conference.The mayor and the city of Houston also provided additional specific information about routes and parking:SUGGESTED DRIVING DIRECTIONSTraveling from TX-288 South to:MUSEUM DISTRICTo Exit Southmore St / Calumet St / Binz St and take Southmore or Binz westHERMANN PARK / ZOOo Exit N MacGregor Way / S MacGregor Way and take MacGregor / Braeswood west for parking in the TMC or take MacGregor west and Almeda north for parking in Midtown / DowntownTEXAS MEDICAL CENTER (TMC)o Exit Holcombe Blvd / Old Spanish Trail and take Holcombe westHOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEOo Exit Holcombe Blvd / Old Spanish Trail and take Old Spanish Trail westTraveling from TX-288 North to:HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEOo Exit Yellowstone Blvd and take Old Spanish Trail westTEXAS MEDICAL CENTER (TMC)o Exit Yellowstone Blvd and take Holcombe westHERMANN PARK / ZOOo Exit N MacGregor Way / S MacGregor Way and take MacGregor / Braeswood west for parking in the TMC or take MacGregor west and Almeda north for parking in Midtown / DowntownMUSEUM DISTRICTo Exit Binz St / Calumet St and take Binz westTraveling from I-610 East to:HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEOo Exit 1C Kirby Drive or Exit 1B Fannin St and proceed northo Merge onto TX-288 N and Exit Yellowstone Blvd and take Old Spanish Trail westTEXAS MEDICAL CENTER (TMC)o Merge onto TX-288 N and Exit Yellowstone Blvd and take Holcombe westo Exit Main, head north, cross Holcombe to John Freeman BlvdHERMANN PARK / ZOOo Merge onto TX-288 N and Exit N MacGregor Way / S MacGregor Way and take MacGregor / Braeswood west for parking in the TMC or take MacGregor west and Almeda north for parking in Midtown / DowntownMUSEUM DISTRICTo Merge onto TX-288 N and Exit Binz St / Calumet St and take Binz westTraveling from I-610 West to:HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEOo Exit 1B Fannin St or Exit 1C Kirby Drive and proceed northTraveling from US 59 North to:MUSEUM DISTRICTo Exit Main St and proceed south to Southmoreo Merge onto TX-288 S and Exit Southmore St / Calumet St / Binz St and take Southmore or Binz westHERMANN PARK / ZOOo Exit Richmond Ave / Downtown for parking in Midtown / Downtowno Merge onto TX-288 S and Exit N MacGregor Way / S MacGregor Way and take MacGregor / Braeswood west for parking in the TMC or take MacGregor west and Almeda north for parking in Midtown / DowntownTEXAS MEDICAL CENTER (TMC)o Merge onto TX-288 S and Exit Holcombe Blvd / Old Spanish Trail and take Holcombe westHOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEOMerge onto TX-288 S and Exit Holcombe Blvd / Old Spanish Trail and take Old Spanish Trail westo Merge on TX-288 S and onto I-610 W and Exit 1B Fannin St or Exit 1C Kirby Drive and proceed northTraveling from US 59 South to:HERMANN PARK / ZOOo Merge onto TX-288 S and Exit N MacGregor Way / S MacGregor Way and take MacGregor / Braeswood west for parking in the TMC or take MacGregor west and Almeda north for parking in Midtown / DowntownMUSEUM DISTRICTo Exit Fannin St and proceed southo Merge onto TX-288 S and Exit Southmore St / Calumet St / Binz St and take Southmore or Binz westTEXAS MEDICAL CENTER (TMC)o Merge onto TX-288 S and Exit Holcombe Blvd / Old Spanish Trail and take Holcombe westHOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEOo Merge onto TX-288 S and Exit Holcombe Blvd / Old Spanish Trail and take Old Spanish Trail westo Merge on TX-288 S and onto I-610 W and Exit 1B Fannin St or Exit 1C Kirby Drive and proceed northParking OptionsMUSEUM DISTRICTo Park at member associations in their parking garageso Free and paid public parking in Midtown and Downtown - paid parking prices range from $3.50 to $20 daily. From there, take METRORail to your destinationHERMANN PARK / ZOOo Free and paid public parking in Midtown and Downtown - paid parking prices range from $3.50 to $20 daily. From there, take METRORail to your destinationo Paid public parking in designated TMC parking lots - paid parking prices range from $6 to $12 daily. From there, take METRORail or the TMC Zoo Express to your destinationTEXAS MEDICAL CENTER (TMC)o Paid public parking in designated TMC parking lots - paid parking prices range from $6 to $12 daily. Take the TMC Zoo Express your destination. For additional information visit www.tmcparking.org.HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEOo Ride the Rodeo Express or METRO Park & Ride - for more information visit www.rodeohouston.como Paid public parking in one of the paid lots identified on the map - for more information visit www.rodeohouston.com