RELIGION

Church bookkeeper sentenced to prison for stealing $1M from Sugar Land church group

Woman sentenced to prison for stealing $1M from Sugar Land church

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
A church bookkeeper will spend more than three years behind bars after she put her dog before God.

Rosina Blanco, 39, was sentenced Monday for defrauding the Basilian Father's Missions of the Catholic Church. She was charged last year with eight counts of wire fraud.

The Sugar Land group raises money for schools in Mexico and Colombia.

Blanco transferred more than $1 million in donations from their account into her account.

According to court documents, she used the money to buy jewelry, furniture, Louis Vuitton bags and luxury items for her dog.
