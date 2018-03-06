BUSINESS

United Airlines ditches plan to replace bonuses with lottery

United Airlines will scrap its plan to replaces bonuses with a lottery after backlash from employees. (KTRK)

United Airlines' plan to replace bonuses with a lottery system simply wasn't flying with its employees.

The lottery would have paid $100,000 to one lucky employee, while others would have gotten prizes including vacation packages or a Mercedes - Benz C-Class sedan.

Before the announcement about the lottery on Friday, a United spokesman told ABC News all eligible employees could receive up to $300 per quarter, or about $1500 a year.

But there was backlash under the new plan because most of United's 90,000 employees would get nothing.

A United spokesperson did not say how many people complained about the change, but it was a "significant enough number."
