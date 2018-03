United Airlines ditches plan to replace bonuses with lottery

United Airlines' plan to replace bonuses with a lottery system simply wasn't flying with its employees.The lottery would have paid $100,000 to one lucky employee, while others would have gotten prizes including vacation packages or a Mercedes - Benz C-Class sedan.Before the announcement about the lottery on Friday, a United spokesman told ABC News all eligible employees could receive up to $300 per quarter, or about $1500 a year.But there was backlash under the new plan because most of United's 90,000 employees would get nothing.A United spokesperson did not say how many people complained about the change, but it was a "significant enough number."