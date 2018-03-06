RODEO HOUSTON

Foti Kallergis' son competes for Mutton Bustin' buckle at RodeoHouston

Foti Kallergis' son Ari competes in 2018 Mutton Bustin' (KTRK)

Go Ari!

The son of our own Foti Kallergis, 6-year-old Ari, jumped on a sheep and competed for the Mutton Bustin' buckle at the Rodeo, and it was a wild ride.

Ari said he loves watching bull riding.

Ari tried to hang on as long as he could, but he fell off after a few seconds of coming out of the gate.

Ari said he practiced on Foti's back on the trampoline in their backyard.

"He is our little champion. It was a once in a lifetime experience," Foti said.

Click here to sign your child up for Mutton Bustin' at RodeoHouston 2019.
