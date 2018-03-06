Go Ari!
The son of our own Foti Kallergis, 6-year-old Ari, jumped on a sheep and competed for the Mutton Bustin' buckle at the Rodeo, and it was a wild ride.
Ari said he loves watching bull riding.
Ari tried to hang on as long as he could, but he fell off after a few seconds of coming out of the gate.
Ari said he practiced on Foti's back on the trampoline in their backyard.
"He is our little champion. It was a once in a lifetime experience," Foti said.
Click here to sign your child up for Mutton Bustin' at RodeoHouston 2019.
