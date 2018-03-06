If you're planning a summer vacation, you might consider buying travel insurance.
According to Consumer Reports, travel insurance can help protect you in case of a natural disaster, terrorist attack or personal injury.
For premium policies, expect to pay about 10 percent of the cost of your entire trip.
These policies cost more, but allow you to cancel for any reason and give you the most flexibility.
You should also be sure to read the policy carefully so you understand exactly what is and isn't covered.
Before you buy, check to see if a policy covers pre-existing medical conditions.
You can also check on medical coverage and whether it covers the cost of a medical evacuation if you're taking a more adventurous trip.
Some credit cards automatically insure travel plans.
There are also websites that sell policies and compare them.
To see what might work for you try Insure My Trip or SquareMouth.
What to consider before buying travel insurance
TRAVEL
More Travel
Top Stories
More News