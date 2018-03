Newly released dash cam video shows a bus slamming into parked cars in Dayton, Ohio.The video shows the bus driving down the road early Monday morning.The bus then slams into a parked car.Two other vehicles are hit. The first car is then pushed on top of another car and hits a light pole.One of the car owners called 911 and said the driver was on the phone before the accident.One person on the bus suffered minor injuries.Police are investigating the crash.