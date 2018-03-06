EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2575960" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Texans owner Bob McNair under fire after comments.

The Houston Texans are strongly denying the claim that the team will not sign any free agents who took a knee during the national anthem.Some players' agents claimed the Texans weren't interested in anyone who protested during the anthem or was likely to protest in the future.The Texans are calling that claim "false and without merit."The team also said:"The Texans ownership, coaching, personnel and executive staff sign and hire employees based on talent, character and fit within our organization."