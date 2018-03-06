SPORTS

Houston Texans deny claim they won't sign free agents who took knee

The Texans are denying they won't sign players who participated in the national anthem protests. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans are strongly denying the claim that the team will not sign any free agents who took a knee during the national anthem.

Some players' agents claimed the Texans weren't interested in anyone who protested during the anthem or was likely to protest in the future.

The Texans are calling that claim "false and without merit."

SEE ALSO: A deep dive into the 'Take a Knee' controversy

The team also said:

"The Texans ownership, coaching, personnel and executive staff sign and hire employees based on talent, character and fit within our organization."

RELATED: Texans' McNair on anthem protest: Can't have inmates running prison
Texans owner Bob McNair under fire after comments.

PHOTOS: Texans players take knee during national anthem before game
