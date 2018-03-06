Deputies: Man beaten and shot during home invasion in NW Harris Co.

Deputies say a man was beat up and shot during a violent home invasion on Enchanted Forest in northwest Harris County (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputy constables are looking for suspects in a violent home invasion where a man was beaten and shot.

It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday at the 8200 block of Enchanted Forest in northwest Harris County.

The Precinct 1 deputy constable's office told ABC13 that a woman and a child were in the home when several people broke in.

The man who was shot appeared to be okay when he was taken away in an ambulance.

The suspects were able to get away. It's not known if they stole anything from the house.
