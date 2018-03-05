Third Ward on edge after rash of child-involved shootings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3162432" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are working to track down the person who shot a boy and girl outside a southeast Houston nail salon.

ABC13's Steven Romo meets with the family of two kids who were shot in a drive-by and new insight into what may have been the motivation.

How do we keep our children safe? That's the question on the minds of many concerned residents of Houston's historic Third Ward.Several recent shootings, including the incident where a brother and sister were shot, are spurring people to action.The 8-year-old boy is still in critical condition, while his sister, just 5 years old, is back home recovering.Meanwhile, Council Member Dwight Boykins gathered a number of concerned citizens and community leaders for a gun violence forum at the Greater Grace Outreach Church.Among those in attendance is Brad Jordan, a community activist known for his rapping career as Scarface with the group Geto Boys."This is where I came from and this is what I did," said Jordan, who grew up in the area around South Scott Street. "It's very important that we reach these kids right now, right now."Jordan has a foundation that focuses on kids in his neighborhood. He and other community leaders say the key to reducing gang and gun violence is to involve young people in other activities."We had older folks to reach out to," said Jordan about his younger days. "These kids, let them know, hey we got to figure this out, we got to put something together. And provide a better ground for our youngsters to stand on."Boykins has long said he is a supporter of the Second Amendment. However, he believes there is simply too much gun violence in the communities he represents. Therefore, holding this forum is crucial to getting the message out.Houston police say as of Monday, no arrests have been made in the case of the drive-by shooting of the two kids.