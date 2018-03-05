Third Ward on edge after rash of child-involved shootings

EMBED </>More Videos

Participants in a town hall on gun violence in historic Third Ward say the shootings must stop. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
How do we keep our children safe? That's the question on the minds of many concerned residents of Houston's historic Third Ward.

Several recent shootings, including the incident where a brother and sister were shot, are spurring people to action.

The 8-year-old boy is still in critical condition, while his sister, just 5 years old, is back home recovering.

Meanwhile, Council Member Dwight Boykins gathered a number of concerned citizens and community leaders for a gun violence forum at the Greater Grace Outreach Church.

Among those in attendance is Brad Jordan, a community activist known for his rapping career as Scarface with the group Geto Boys.

"This is where I came from and this is what I did," said Jordan, who grew up in the area around South Scott Street. "It's very important that we reach these kids right now, right now."

Jordan has a foundation that focuses on kids in his neighborhood. He and other community leaders say the key to reducing gang and gun violence is to involve young people in other activities.

"We had older folks to reach out to," said Jordan about his younger days. "These kids, let them know, hey we got to figure this out, we got to put something together. And provide a better ground for our youngsters to stand on."

Boykins has long said he is a supporter of the Second Amendment. However, he believes there is simply too much gun violence in the communities he represents. Therefore, holding this forum is crucial to getting the message out.

Houston police say as of Monday, no arrests have been made in the case of the drive-by shooting of the two kids.

Young kids injured in driveby shooting while sitting in mom's car outside nail salon
EMBED More News Videos

Police are working to track down the person who shot a boy and girl outside a southeast Houston nail salon.

Family of children shot in Third Ward believe their mother was the target
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Steven Romo meets with the family of two kids who were shot in a drive-by and new insight into what may have been the motivation.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
town hall meetinggun violencechild shotshootinggang violenceHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Show More
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
More News
Top Video
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
More Video