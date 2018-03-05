DACA questions? ACLU's free hotline has the answer

Chaos and confusion.Even after multiple federal judges have stopped President Trump from phasing out DACA, there are still grave concerns about what might happen to the Dreamers.The program that protects people from deportation if they were brought to the U.S. as children was supposed to end today.Instead, DACA supporters rallied outside of NRG Stadium to push lawmakers to come up with a permanent solution to immigration.In Houston, places like Baker Ripley and the ACLU are now teaming up to help get answers to the families who need them most.The ACLU said it is expanding its immigrant rights hotline to help arm undocumented immigrants and their families with the information they need.Anyone who may be confused about the DACA program or what comes next can call in and get free help, says Jill Campbell, an immigration attorney with Baker Ripley."Our experts who are answering the hotline are available to give affective referrals to immigration legal service providers, they can give know your rights information to someone who's concerned about their safety and security, or they can give you all the information on all the hot topics happening right now with immigration policy," Campbell said.Michelle Avendano, a Dreamer living in the Houston area, said inclusion is necessary to protect the American dream."If we want to be the best country we can possibly be, because I know we can, then we have to be inclusive of people," Avendano said. "We have to take into consideration ideas - and at the end of the day, we're all American."If you need advice about DACA or have questions and live in the Houston area, you are invited to call 1-833-HOU-IMMI (468-4664).