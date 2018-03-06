Driver caught on camera hitting girl, then taking off

Police searching for suspect that hit girl with car (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down a driver who hit a girl and took off.

Surveillance video caught the incident at the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and Pella Drive early Monday morning.

The victim was crossing the street when the car made a right turn and hit her. The tan vehicle briefly stopped, then sped off.

The girl was knocked to the ground and now has several chipped teeth.

If you have information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a $5000 Crime Stoppers reward. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
