How did Memorial Villages officer miss suspected drunk driver?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Memorial Villages Police Department is launching an internal investigation into whether an officer missed or ignored obvious signs of intoxication during a traffic stop.

Victor Tzep Tulul, 33, is in jail, expected to be charged with driving while intoxicated.

A Memorial Villages officer pulled over Tzep Tulul at 1:26 a.m. Monday. The officer ticketed him for speeding and let him continue driving.

Less than 20 minutes later, at 1:45 AM, a Houston Police officer reported witnessing Tzep Tulul weaving through traffic, driving about twice the speed limit.

That officer claims the suspect smelled of alcohol and, when pulled over, even started reversing his vehicle, threatening to hit a patrol car.

Now the question is, if this suspect showed such obvious signs of intoxication, why didn't the first officer do anything about it?

"The officer is actually our leading producing officer for DWI arrests," explained Memorial Villages PD Chief Ray Schultz. "He's actually been recognized by MADD the last couple of years because of his productivity and his acuity in being able to identify drunk drivers and get them off the road."

Chief Schultz said he will review body camera video of the traffic stop.

"I need to review his actions and see if we need to do something to make sure these guys don't slip through the cracks, because that's the one thing none of us can afford, having a drunk driver on the road," he explained.
