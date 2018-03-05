UNION COUNTY, N.C. --A Union County school bus driver has been arrested after police said she posted threatening social media posts targeted toward Porter Ridge Middle School and its staff members.
Deputies told WSOC that 32-year-old Lashaunda Hooker Beachum is facing two felony charges for making false reports concerning mass violence on educational property.
Authorities said Beachum used a fake profile to post the threat on Facebook saying she was going shoot up the school.
It also mentioned several members of the school staff by name as well as "immigrants" living in suburban estates.
This is the threat a viewer shared with me that was posted on a Facebook page. Sheriff’s office tells Beachum used a fake profile to post. I asked if picture used in profile belonged to a student. I’m told that’s still under investigation. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/P0Gc8FKC2y— Stephanie Tinoco (@STinocoWSOC9) March 5, 2018
Beachum was reported to the Union County Public Schools and Union County Sheriff's Office, who investigated.