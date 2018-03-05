Things moved very fast as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio worked to hire a new chancellor of schools.The mayor said he first made contact with outgoing HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza a month ago.He then called Carranza last Wednesday to let him know he was hiring the superintendent of Miami schools.The next day, the Miami superintendent dropped out and de Blasio called Carranza.Over the weekend, Carranza flew to New York City to spend time with the mayor.Mayor de Blasio said he offered Carranza the job at 10 p.m. Sunday, and the superintendent immediately accepted.This morning, de Blasio said he called Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner as a courtesy.If you are wondering about all the back and forth between the mayor and Carranza, things work a little differently in New York.In the Big Apple, the mayor hires the chancellor of schools, not the school board.