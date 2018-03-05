EDUCATION

Teachers' union says Houston's loss is NYC's gain

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston teachers and union leaders alike were taken by surprise by the news of Carranza's departure to New York. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The union representing Houston's teachers says it will be sad to see Superintendent Richard Carranza go.

Zeph Capo, president of the Houston Federation of Teachers, said Carranza's departure comes as the district is facing a massive budget shortfall.

Still, the teachers' union praised Carranza. They said he is one of the few superintendents they've seen that has come into the classrooms and really incorporated teachers.

Capo noted Carranza's successes by saying that in the 2015-2016 school year, they had 22 schools on the improvement required list. That's now down to 10 campuses.

Capo says while they will miss Carranza, leading New York City Public Schools is an incredible opportunity.

"Practically speaking, from one professional to another, I don't blame the man. He couldn't turn down that offer that was made to him and Houston's loss is most certainly going to be New York City's gain," Capo said.

Meanwhile, the president of Houston Educational Support Personnel, is upset that Carranza is leaving, especially as the district faces a budget shortfall and school closures.

"Wow, HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza jumped ship like a thief in the night. This only means something greater is coming," said Wretha Thomas, president of Houston Educational Support Personnel.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldnew yorkschoolsHISDteachersunionsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
100 percent of seniors at Denver school accepted to colleges
Student says he was paddled for gun control walkout
North Texas teachers get pistol training
Match Day 2018: Medical students get a peek into their future
More Education
Top Stories
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Show More
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
More News
Top Video
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
More Video