Teachers' union says Houston's loss is NYC's gain

The union representing Houston's teachers says it will be sad to see Superintendent Richard Carranza go.Zeph Capo, president of the Houston Federation of Teachers, said Carranza's departure comes as the district is facing a massive budget shortfall.Still, the teachers' union praised Carranza. They said he is one of the few superintendents they've seen that has come into the classrooms and really incorporated teachers.Capo noted Carranza's successes by saying that in the 2015-2016 school year, they had 22 schools on the improvement required list. That's now down to 10 campuses.Capo says while they will miss Carranza, leading New York City Public Schools is an incredible opportunity."Practically speaking, from one professional to another, I don't blame the man. He couldn't turn down that offer that was made to him and Houston's loss is most certainly going to be New York City's gain," Capo said.Meanwhile, the president of Houston Educational Support Personnel, is upset that Carranza is leaving, especially as the district faces a budget shortfall and school closures."Wow, HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza jumped ship like a thief in the night. This only means something greater is coming," said Wretha Thomas, president of Houston Educational Support Personnel.