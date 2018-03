A teenager was taken to the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle near Kempner High School.Sugar Land police said the 17-year-old girl was hit while attempting to cross a street around 3:17 p.m.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the driver who hit the teen did stop to help.We are told the patient has an injury to her head and that she was taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital by ambulance.The victim's name is not known.