Justin Verlander named Opening Day starter for Astros

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Manager A.J. Hinch announced Monday that Verlander will start for the Astros on Opening Day.

The news was tweeted by the Astros, along with news that Dallas Keuchel would pitch in Game 2.


On Saturday, Verlander pitched three shutout innings and allowed two hits while striking out five in an exhibition against the Nationals. Verlander has struck out nine in five shutout innings to begin Grapefruit League play.

In the end, however, the Nationals prevailed to a 9-1 victory over the Astros in West Palm Beach as Bryce Harper returned to Washington's lineup following surgery to remove an ingrown toenail.

