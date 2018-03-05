Man's bail set at $4.6M as he faces 37th child sex charge

BURGAW, North Carolina --
A North Carolina man originally charged more than a year ago with sex crimes against a 4-year-old now faces 37 charges related to crimes against children.

Pender County authorities have told local news outlets that 70-year-old Haywood Elwood Garner Jr. of Hampstead was charged again Friday with a sex crime against a child.

He was first arrested in October 2016 on charges involving the 4-year-old. Pender County sheriff's Lt. James Rowell says four more people came forward while Garner was still in custody.

Sgt. John Leatherwood says one woman is now in her 50s and told investigators that she was abused from the ages of 8 to 15.

Garner is being held behind bars with bail set at $4.6 million. It wasn't clear Sunday if he has an attorney.
