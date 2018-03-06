2 detained after Clear Lake HS student threatened by her ex

The 2 individual associated with the Clear Lake high School lock down have been apprehended. — UHCL Police (@UHCLPD) March 5, 2018

The lockdown at Clear Lake High School has been lifted. The order was given after a student reported a possible threat made against her.The student told officials her ex-boyfriend threatened her and she thought she saw him on the school campus Monday morning.Two suspects were detained by Pasadena police nearby. No other information on them has been released.After the suspects were detained, the campus was put into protect mode, which means students could move within the building and get to their class for attendance.The district earlier asked parents not to check out their students until attendance is taken and the protect mode was lifted, which it was by shortly after 11 a.m.Officials said the school is planning to continue with a normal schedule today.