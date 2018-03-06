2 detained after Clear Lake HS student threatened by her ex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The lockdown at Clear Lake High School has been lifted. The order was given after a student reported a possible threat made against her.
The student told officials her ex-boyfriend threatened her and she thought she saw him on the school campus Monday morning.
Two suspects were detained by Pasadena police nearby. No other information on them has been released.
The 2 individual associated with the Clear Lake high School lock down have been apprehended.— UHCL Police (@UHCLPD) March 5, 2018
After the suspects were detained, the campus was put into protect mode, which means students could move within the building and get to their class for attendance.
The district earlier asked parents not to check out their students until attendance is taken and the protect mode was lifted, which it was by shortly after 11 a.m.
Officials said the school is planning to continue with a normal schedule today.
Clear Creek ISD released this statement on Monday afternoon:
This morning, a Clear Lake High School student informed the school that her ex-boyfriend had threatened to cause her harm. She reported seeing the male on campus today. This person is not a Clear Lake High School student. Based on this information and as a measure of precaution, Clear Lake High School went into lockdown while police searched the building and the outside area.
In a lockdown, students and staff are trained to go inside a room and lock the door behind them; and sometimes that room is not necessarily their assigned class. Students and staff conduct this training twice a year with law enforcement, a Clear Creek ISD requirement following the Sandy Hook Elementary tragedy.
Multiple police agencies were involved in the search. The 20-year old male was eventually located in Pasadena, where he lives. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant unrelated to this matter.
Once police gave the campus the all clear, Clear Lake High School went into Protect Mode. Essentially, this is when the exterior doors remain locked but students are allowed to walk within the campus. During this phase, students were asked to return to their class so attendance could be taken. The principal was able to address them over the intercom and the teachers were able to talk with their students about the events. CCISD's crisis counselors were available to any student or staff member.
In a letter home to parents, principal Karen Engle stated, "It is my hope that we kept you, our parents, informed along the way. For those who understandably came to the campus out of concern, thank you for your grace and patience as you waited outside. Keeping a firm parameter is for everyone's safety." Approximately 400 of the 2,500 student body left school with their parent or guardian once the Protect Mode was lifted.
Extra counselors will be available to students and staff tomorrow. Clear Lake High School will also maintain extra police presence at the school. The campus is also hosting a question and answer session for parents at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 6.
The initial threat made against the Clear Lake High School student is under investigation by the Houston Police Department.