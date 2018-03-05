Bakery gives loyal fans the chance to be on TV

How would you like to be a star at the bakery? It could happen today at Three Brothers Bakery on Braeswood.The Houston institution is giving bakery fanatics a chance to be featured as an extra on the Travel Channel's Food Paradise.The show is being shot at Three Brothers original location in the 4000 block of Braeswood Monday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.Customers may get the chance to be on TV in the background or even be interviewed about why they love Three Brothers Bakery.