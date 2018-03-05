OSCARS

Macaulay Culkin says Eagles had best score of year

Macaulay Culkin thinks Eagles had the best score. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Not only was Sunday night the 90th Oscars, it also marked one month since the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl.

That was not lost on 'Home Alone' actor Macaulay Culkin.

Culkin live tweeted the Oscars and seemed to differ with this year's best original score, which went to 'The Shape of Water.'



Instead he tweeted, "The best original score of the year was New England 33 - Philadelphia 41."

By Monday morning, the tweet was retweeted 3,000 times and liked by more than 7,000 Twitter users.
Highlights from Super Bowl LII and Eagles' parade. Jamie Apody reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on February 9, 2018.

RELATED: Eagles defeat Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII

Photos from Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.

