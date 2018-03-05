Macaulay Culkin says Eagles had best score of year

Actually, the best original score of the year was New England 33 - Philadelphia 41 #Oscars — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3059712" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Highlights from Super Bowl LII and Eagles' parade. Jamie Apody reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on February 9, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3034523" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Photos from Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.

Not only was Sunday night the 90th Oscars, it also marked one month since the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl.That was not lost on 'Home Alone' actor Macaulay Culkin.Culkin live tweeted the Oscars and seemed to differ with this year's best original score, which went to 'The Shape of Water.'Instead he tweeted, "The best original score of the year was New England 33 - Philadelphia 41."By Monday morning, the tweet was retweeted 3,000 times and liked by more than 7,000 Twitter users.