Man allegedly killed fiancee's sister by choking her during sex in motel room

EMBED </>More Videos

Man charged with killing fiancee's sister in motel room

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The man who admitted to killing his fiancee's sister appeared in court after he was charged with manslaughter.

Jason Farmer, 34, was arrested over the weekend for the murder of Angela Montante at the America's Inn and Suites near Beechnut.

Police say he checked into the motel with Montante Thursday, and then killed her.



New details in court Monday morning revealed that Farmer and Montante were having sex in the room when he started choking her. He stopped when she started panicking, but she stopped moving, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Farmer waited 24 to 36 hours before calling police.

EMBED More News Videos

A man accused of killing his fiancee's sister has been identified as 34-year-old Jason Farmer.



Authorities found him inside the motel room with Montante's body wrapped in a blanket.

Police say he surrendered Friday night.

Investigators have not said how Montante died.

RAW VIDEO: Jason Farmer appears in court after being charged with manslaughter
EMBED More News Videos

Jason Farmer in PC court



Farmer has been arrested several times over the past few years and is a registered sex offender.

According to the district attorney, Farmer had two pending sex crimes against children prior to this manslaughter charge.

One charge is continuous sexual abuse of a child and the other is indecency with a child.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
love trianglewoman killedhomicide investigationmanslaughterHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Show More
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
More News
Top Video
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
More Video